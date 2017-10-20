Judge dismisses charges against Atlantic Beach Police Chief

Related Coverage Atlantic Beach Police Chief arrested for domestic violence

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Charges against Atlantic Beach Police Chief Timothy Taylor have been dropped by a judge.

Taylor was due in court for a preliminary hearing on the charge Friday, but the solicitors office confirmed to News13 the charges against him have been dropped. Tonya Root with the Horry County Solicitor’s Office says the judge dismissed the charges at the hearing due to lack of evidence.

Taylor was arrested by Conway police back in September for domestic violence and unlawful conduct towards a child. According to the report, the 31-year-old police chief was picking up his children from his wife when he reportedly pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot himself in the head in front of his 7-year-old son and wife.

The website for the Town of Atlantic Beach Police Department states that Quentin Robinson is the current acting police chief.