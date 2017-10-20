Las Vegas trauma surgeon from Murrells Inlet invited to meet President

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – A trauma surgeon who lives in Murrells Inlet and worked at a Las Vegas hospital during tragedy at the Harvest Country Music Festival has been invited to meet the President.

Dr. Ben Davis is a trauma surgeon with Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas who lives in Murrells Inlet. The press release from Lowcountry Preparatory School, where his two children attend, says within the first 24 hours of the mass casualty event, Dr. Davis was part of a team of surgeons that operated on 95 patients as the most critically wounded found their way to the trauma center.

When asked about all the lives he saved, Dr. Davis claimed he was “just doing his job, and was so appreciative of every employee in the hospital that night who worked tirelessly together to help those in crisis.”

According to the school, Dr. Davis’ wife and kids flew out to Las Vegas last week to spend time together and visit the patients and families still in the ICU. His daughter Madeleine’s fifth grade class created 40 cards that were hand-delivered to the survivors.

The press release says both children want to be trauma surgeons after hearing how their father helped save so many lives.

This week, Dr. Davis and his family were invited to Washington, D.C. to have a private tour of the White House and to meet the President. Congressmen Tom Rice has also set up a private tour of the Senate while they are in D.C.