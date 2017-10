MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – Mullins police are investigating after one person was shot Thursday night on Bay Street.

Captain Joe Graham with the Mullins Police Department says a male victim was airlifted to the hospital following the shooting.

Police also say they have a person of interest in the shooting, but they are not releasing any information about the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the police department at 843-464-0707.