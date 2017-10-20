McLeod Diabetes Center to host Diabetes Health Fair

FLORENCE, SC – Each November, the McLeod Diabetes Center provides an extensive wealth of information at its largest community event, the Diabetes Health Fair. In its 18th year, the 2017 Diabetes Health Fair will be held on Saturday, November 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the McLeod Medical Plaza at 800 East Cheves Street in Florence. The free Diabetes Health Fair includes blood sugar screenings, blood pressure screenings, foot checks, and eye screenings. In addition, diabetes related nutrition, healthy food samples, stroke information and medication information. McLeod Endocrinologist Dr. Francesca Wilkins will present on Managing Diabetes. Many outstanding diabetes vendors will be present with the latest diabetes products, and everyone who attends can register for door prizes.

The McLeod Diabetes Center offers state-of-the-art outpatient diabetes care through an extensive range of services provided by highly trained and experienced staff. The following diabetes self-management education services are available: individual and group instruction to include; nutritional counseling, weight management and carbohydrate counting instruction; diabetes foot care teaching; insulin self-administration, insulin pump, and insulin pen utilization: training for home glucose monitoring; and stress management teaching. These services are covered by most insurance plans. A physician referral is necessary.

Diabetes self-management classes are offered weekly, and free support groups open to the public are held on the second Monday of each month except November. The McLeod Diabetes Center also coordinates with McLeod Women’s Health Services to assist patients with Gestational Diabetes, or women who develop high blood sugar (glucose) levels during their pregnancy.

For more information about the diabetes education programs, please call (843)777-6000 or visit http://www.McLeodDiabetes.org. The McLeod Diabetes Center is located in McLeod Medical Park East, Suite 290 (101 Johns Street, Florence).