Neighbor shoots, kills attempted robbery suspect in SC

GREENVILLE, SC – Deputies say the neighbor of a robbery victim shot and killed one of the suspects on Gethsemane Drive in Greenville County.

Sergeant Ryan Flood with the Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office said deputies received the call just after 11 a.m. on Oct. 12 at Appaloosa and Gethsemane Drive in what locals call Mustang Village.

Deputies say the deceased, Jeffrey Eugene Bradley, 31, Shane William Standard, 25, and Tracie Lewis Mayfield, 32, went to a man’s home, held him at gunpoint and demanded money.

At some point a neighbor saw the struggle and grabbed a gun.

That neighbor shot, hitting Bradley, according to the report.

Bradley was taken to the hospital where he died.

Standard and Mayfield are charged with 1st Degree Burglary, Attempted Armed Robbery, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Criminal Conspiracy, and Kidnapping.

Both are being held in the Greenville County Detention Center.