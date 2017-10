GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a person that could be connected to recent burglaries.

The individual in the photos is a person of interest in recent Waccamaw Neck commercial burglaries.

Sheriff Lane Cribb asks that anyone who observes any suspicious persons or activity, or has any knowledge about the individual in the photographs, call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 843-546-5101.