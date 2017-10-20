StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Mostly sunny weather with cool nights and warm afternoons will continue into the weekend. High pressure will control our weather in the Carolinas through Saturday. Skies will stay mainly clear and humidity will be low. This will lead to warm afternoons and cool nights. High temperatures will be in the low 80s and night time lows will drop into the 50s. The area of high pressure will move offshore on Sunday, leading to an increase in humidity and a few more clouds. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible Monday ahead of a cold front that will move through Tuesday. This front will bring a better chance for rain and storms Tuesday, then cooler, drier weather Wednesday into Thursday.

Today, sunny and warm. Highs 80-81 inland, 77-78 beaches.

Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 50-52 inland, 54-56 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.