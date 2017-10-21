Communities in Georgetown, Horry Counties hold clean up events

(WBTW) – Community clean up events were held Saturday in Horry and Georgetown Counties.

The Horry County Community clean-up was held from 8:30 a.m. to noon. There were ten locations around the county where volunteers may have participated.

The Community Clean-up was sponsored by Horry County Council, Keep Horry County Beautiful, and various other partners.

The 29th Annual Beach Sweep/ River Sweep was also Saturday.

News 13’s Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson was at the Pawleys Island location of the sweep as a site captain.