CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police are searching for a missing woman who was reported missing Friday.

Amber Whittiker Ross Birch is 38, and described to be 5’3″ and 170 pounds.

She was last seen October 19th on Dogwood Lane, wearing a white shirt/ pink tank top and blue jeans.

She is believed to have a red Ford Focus with South Carolina tag DAD423.

Anyone with information about Birch’s location or has come in contact with her is asked to contact Conway Police or their local authorities.