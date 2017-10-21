CUE Center for missing persons volunteers stop in Myrtle Beach as part of cross-country drive

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Volunteers from the CUE Center for Missing Persons stopped in Myrtle Beach Saturday as part of their “On the Road to Remember” tour.

This is the 13th year volunteers have taken the tour, but this is the first year they have stopped in Myrtle Beach.

They stopped and set up at the O’Reilly Auto Parts on Highway 501.

Horry County Police helped people make child identification kits, and volunteers held a car wash to raise money for the CUE center.

The families of local missing persons, including Randy Davis, Zach Malinowski, and Heather Elvis all took part.

Debbi Elvis, the mother of Heather Elvis, says having the CUE center stop in Myrtle Beach was comforting.

“It’s encouraging that we have this kind of support. It’s encouraging that they haven’t forgotten.” She said. “That they’re still fighting to find our loved ones. There’s somebody out there that’s gonna keep pushing and keep fighting for our family members.”

The CUE Center tour is continuing on to Andrews and then to Charleston where they will hold a candlelight vigil.

CUE Center volunteers will be touring until October 28th.