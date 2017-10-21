Darlington County hosts annual domestic violence march

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and that is why purple balloons flew high for the 5th Annual Domestic Violence Award Walk and Rally in Darlington Saturday.

The purpose event is to recognize the survivors and victims of domestic violence and the situations they have had to overcome.

Organizers with the Pee Dee coalition told us, South Carolina ranks fifth for the number of women killed by men, and that what makes this walk hit home.

Pamela Prince is the Darlington County Coordinator Advocate at Pee Dee Coalition, and she hopes the event will send an important message.

“This is just one of our many efforts to help spread awareness to victims and survivors out there to let them know , help is available we are here twenty four hours a day to help these individuals that are looking for help,” said Prince.

The Pee Dee Coalition will be opening a new satellite office in Darlington at 105 Orange Street on October 30th.