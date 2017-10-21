Five former US presidents to appear at hurricane relief concert

By Published: Updated:
George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2009 file photo, Then-President George W. Bush, center, poses with President-elect Barack Obama, and former presidents, from left, George H.W. Bush, left, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, right, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. All five living former U.S. presidents will be attending a concert Saturday night, Oct. 21, 2017, in a Texas college town, raising money for relief efforts from Hurricane Harvey, Irma and Maria's devastation in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(CNN)It’ll be a rare joint appearance of five members of an exclusive club.

All five living former US presidents will take part in a benefit concert Saturday in Texas to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.
Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter will attend the event at Reed Arena at Texas A&M University.
The concert named “Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal” will feature rock and country musicians such as Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Sam Moore and Yolanda Adams. Country music artist Lee Greenwood will emcee the event.
“It’s important that those affected by these devastating storms know that even if the path to recovery feels like a road that goes on forever, we’re with them for the long haul,” President George H.W. Bush said.
This isn’t the first time the former presidents join forces.
After Hurricane Harvey struck Texas in September, all five started the “One America Appeal” charity effort and filmed a video urging citizens to help out amid the devastating flooding.
They have since resumed the effort in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria.
“We love you Texas,” the elder Bush said in a video posted to the One America Appeal site. The President raised his family in Texas and also served as a congressman for the state.
Funds collected through concert ticket sales will be distributed through various organizations in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

