Grand Strand Buddy Walk held at the Market Common Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Hundreds of people joined the Grand Strand Buddy Walk Saturday to support local children and adults with Down Syndrome.

About 500 people attended the event at the Market Common in Myrtle Beach.

The event included music, activities, and ended with a walk through Grand Park.

The Buddy Walk is a national event, but this is the 5th year the Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society has hosted a walk in Myrtle Beach.

Organizers say their goal is to raise money for their programs, and raise awareness about Down Syndrome.

Sandra Maldonado, Secretary for the Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society says this day is special.

“It’s the day that our kids get to be celebrated. You hear so many stories in the news sometimes where things happen that shouldn’t happen to people with Down syndrome. Or people are just not aware of what it is so they mistreat people with Down syndrome. So this is their day.” Maldonado says.

The Buddy Walk was also part of the Grand Strand Down Syndrome Society’s Fundraising Drive.

The Walk raised $25,000. The fundraising drive ends at the end of October.