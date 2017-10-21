Dillon head coach makes history with 300th win

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) – Dillon head coach Jackie Hayes recorded his 300th career win at Dillon with a victory over Georgetown on Friday night.

Hayes has been the coach of the Wildcats for 26 seasons. During that time, he has compiled a 300-52 overall record, a truly remarkable turnaround for a program that only had one win in 22 games when he first took over.

During his time at Dillon, he has racked up numerous accomplishments. He was the youngest coach in South Carolina history to reach 200 wins. He is also a member of the SCACA Hall of Fame.

Dillon is 9-0 this season and the Wildcats’ win over the Bulldogs also locked down the Region 6-3A title. Coach Hayes and company play their last game of the regular season on Friday October 27th at home against Lake City.