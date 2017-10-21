Hundreds walk in downtown Florence for Pee Dee Heart Walk

By and Published:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – People of all ages were in Florence Saturday for the annual Pee Dee Heart Walk Saturday.

The event takes place each year to raise awareness for heart and vascular disease.

About 1800 people took a three mile walk around downtown Florence, and along the walk, there were motivational signs posted to encourage healthy lifestyle choices.

Marie Saleeby is the chairperson for the 2017 Heart Walk, and she says they hope the event will help spark healthy change in people’s lives.

“The walk gets us all out and moving, and along the walk there are signs and information about how to lead a healthier lifestyle so that perhaps we go home today sort of revved up and ready to go to do the things that will help prevent heart and vascular disease,” said Saleeby.

News13’s Patsy Kelly was there and hosted the event.

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s