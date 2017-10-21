Hundreds walk in downtown Florence for Pee Dee Heart Walk

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – People of all ages were in Florence Saturday for the annual Pee Dee Heart Walk Saturday.

The event takes place each year to raise awareness for heart and vascular disease.

About 1800 people took a three mile walk around downtown Florence, and along the walk, there were motivational signs posted to encourage healthy lifestyle choices.

Marie Saleeby is the chairperson for the 2017 Heart Walk, and she says they hope the event will help spark healthy change in people’s lives.

“The walk gets us all out and moving, and along the walk there are signs and information about how to lead a healthier lifestyle so that perhaps we go home today sort of revved up and ready to go to do the things that will help prevent heart and vascular disease,” said Saleeby.

News13’s Patsy Kelly was there and hosted the event.