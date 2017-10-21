“Let’s Stop the Violence” Rally held in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Community members and officials from Horry and Georgetown Counties teamed up to help make the Grand Strand safer by holding a “Let’s Stop the Violence” Rally.

This was the first year of the event in Myrtle Beach.

Several law enforcement agencies, including Horry County Police and Horry County Sheriff’s Office all took part.

The Family Justice Center of Horry and Georgetown Counties, and Mothers Against Violence were also there.

Those at the rally say this community gathering was much needed after a recent string of violence in the city.

Organizers hope to hold similar events at schools across Horry County.

Chief Deputy Tom Fox, with the Horry County Sheriff’s Department, says its about getting children to understand from early on.

“Crime prevention starts at the community level.” Fox says. “We’re hoping to get the community involved and the children involved to understand about violence, how to stop bullying, how to stop domestic violence, and how to act as a good citizen.”

Organizers are hoping to make this an annual event.