Marion County Sheriff’s Office search for two men after armed home invasion

MULLINS, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help after an armed home invasion in Mullins.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, two men forced their way through the front door of home on Ed Smith Road around 6:00 in the morning on Friday.

The two men repeatedly demanded money from the victims. One of the subjects was armed.

The men stole an undisclosed amount of money and fled from the scene.

One man was wearing camouflage pants, a dark colored jacket, and dark tennis shoes. Police say he has long dreadlocks.

The other was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Marion County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 423-8216 or Marion County 911 at (843) 423-8399.