NC’s unemployment rate unchanged, SC’s rate dips in September

(WBTW/AP)- North Carolina’s unemployment rate did not change through September, while South Carolina state officials say more people are working in the Palmetto State than ever before.

North Carolina’s rate stayed at 4.1 percent for the third month in a row.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Friday that North Carolina’s unemployment rate fell by one percentage point over the past year, one of the best improvements in the country. The agency says North Carolina also added more than 61,000 jobs over the past year.

Meanwhile, South Carolina’s jobless rate fell to 3.9 percent from 4 percent in August.

The Department of Employment and Workforce released that number on Friday. More than 2.2. million people were working across the state, a figure officials say is a record high.

In the past year, officials say South Carolina’s labor force has grown by nearly 27,000 people. The level of unemployed people has gone down by nearly 13,000.

Nationally, unemployment decreased from 4.4 percent in August to 4.2 percent in September.