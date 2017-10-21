Services planned for 2 killed in attempted NC prison escape

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) – Services are being held for two workers killed during an attempted escape by North Carolina prisoners who tried to burn, stab and slash their way out.

The service for Correction Enterprises manager Veronica Darden is being held Saturday, and the service for Correctional Officer Justin Smith will be held Sunday. Both services are being held at Elizabeth City State University.

The 50-year-old Darden and the 35-year-old Smith were killed during attempted escape from Pasquotank Correctional Institution on Oct. 12.

Four prisoners were charged Friday with murder.

The head of the agency that runs the state’s prisons has announced new steps to reduce risks posed by inmates in prison work programs such as the sewing plant at Pasquotank. Darden taught work skills in the sewing plant, while Smith provided security.