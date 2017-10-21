U.S. Justice Department won’t release report on North Charleston Police Department

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) – The U.S. Justice Department has refused to release a report on the North Charleston Police Department after the shooting death of an unarmed black man by a white officer in South Carolina.

The Post and Courier of Charleston reported the federal agency said it was holding onto the material because of its “commitment to respecting local law enforcement.”

The newspaper filed an open records request for the report sought by North Charleston officials after the 2015 shooting of Walter Scott.

The Justice Department’s Chaun Eason said the Justice Department no longer releases reports of investigations of local police.

Scott was pulled over by patrolman Michael Slager, who said he fired in self-defense. Eyewitness video shows Scott was shot as he ran away. Slager pleaded guilty to federal charges and awaits sentencing.

(Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com)