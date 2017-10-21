White House: No expected outcomes in cases like Bergdahl’s

By Published:
Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl returns to the Fort Bragg courthouse after a lunch break on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, on Fort Bragg, N.C. Bergdahl, who walked off his base in Afghanistan in 2009 and was held by the Taliban for five years, is charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy. (Andrew Craft/The Fayetteville Observer via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House says a military justice case must be “resolved on its own facts” after Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl argued that President Donald Trump’s criticism prevented him from receiving a fair sentence.

The White House statement issued Friday doesn’t mention Bergdahl by name.

It says Trump “expects all military personnel” in the military justice process “to exercise their independent professional judgment.” And there are “no expected or required dispositions, outcomes, or sentences in any military justice case.”

Administration officials won’t say if the statement is related to Bergdahl’s case.

Bergdahl is accused of endangering comrades in Afghanistan and pleaded guilty to charges that could send him to prison for life.

But his lawyers want the case dismissed after Trump this week reaffirmed his past critical comments about Bergdahl.

