City of Myrtle Beach participating in 12th Annual Coats for Kids Campaign

By Published:
(Source: Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook Page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach is participating in the 12th Annual Coats for Kids Campaign.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the drive is presented by Coast RTA.

There are five drop-off locations around the city. Collection boxes can be found at City Hall, the City Services Building, the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center, the Law Enforcement Annex, and the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Building.

Donations wanted include new or gently used coats, hats, sweater, jackets, gloves, and blankets.

The drive will continue until Tuesday, November 29th.

For more information, please contact Ericka Hill at ehill@coastrta.com.

