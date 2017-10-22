Darlington County animal shelter hosts fundraiser

DARLINGTON (WBTW) – Members of the community came together to raise money for a new animal shelter at South of Pearl in Darlington County on Sunday.

“We were putting down 90 percent of the animals that came into the shelter, because we didn’t have a place for them to go,” said Darlington County Humane Society Vice President, Jeannie Gainey. “We didn’t have a facility to hold that many animals.”

Someone recently gave a donation of $250,000 to help in getting better facilities for the animals, but that person wants to remain anonymous. The shelter is referring to this person as “Secret Santa.”

“We are thrilled!” said Gainey. “I’m excited that someone is willing to come help us to get a new facility.” said Gainey.

Today’s event was put on in hopes of raising the rest of the money needed to open a new place. Kathy McDonald with the humane society said they appreciate every person who is willing to contribute.

“$5 or $10, it doesn’t matter because we appreciate any amount, and all of our amounts add up,” said McDonald.

With Sunday’s fundraiser and the donation from “Secret Santa,” the humane society is hoping to have a new shelter built for Darlington County in the near future.