Final results of the McLeod for Health Florence Open, Townsend wins singles and doubles championships

By Published:
(Credit: WBTW News 13's Photographer, Curtis Graham)

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) –  The results from the final matches of the McLeod for Health Florence Open are in.

Taylor Townsend, the top-seeded singles player, took home both singles and doubles titles. She is fresh off a double victory in the Sumter Pink Open, where she took home both single and doubles championships as well.

According to a press release, Townsend defeated Ysaline Boneventure 6-1 and 7-5 in a quick match that lasted only an hour and 18 minutes Sunday.

Townsend also won Saturday’s doubles championship with her partner Maria Sanchez. Together, Sanchez and Townsend defeated Tara Moore and Amra Sadikovic. This became the third doubles win for  Townsend and Sanchez.

The McLeod for Health Florence Open is a US Tennis Association Pro Circuit event that attracts tennis talent from all over the world to compete for $25,000 in prize money. Proceeds from the tournament are donated to Susan G. Komen South Carolina.

