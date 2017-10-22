Grand Strand Humane Society hosts Walk for the Animals

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Humane Society hosted their 2017 Walk for the Animals Sunday.

This family fun day was held at Valor Park, from Noon to 4 p.m.

There were activities for kids, pet contests, vendors, entertainment, a photo booth, and a pet parade.

News13’s Maggie Lorenz was there, judging the pet trick and costume contests.

Check out our photo gallery from the event below.

