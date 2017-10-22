Grand Strand Humane Society hosts Walk for the Animals

(Credit: News13's Maggie Lorenz)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Grand Strand Humane Society hosted their 2017 Walk for the Animals Sunday.

This family fun day was held at Valor Park, from Noon to 4 p.m.

There were activities for kids, pet contests, vendors, entertainment, a photo booth, and a pet parade.

News13’s Maggie Lorenz was there, judging the pet trick and costume contests.

Check out our photo gallery from the event below.

Grand Strand Humane Society 2017 Walk for the Animals

 

 

