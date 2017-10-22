Local churches host prayer rally in Darlington

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Several Darlington churches gathered together to form a prayer rally Saturday.

This rally was formed as a result of recent events in the world including the Las Vegas shooting.

Cherry Grove Baptist Church spearheaded the event, along with four other area churches. Church members came together, walked around the neighborhood while praying and singing songs.

Officials News13 spoke with, say that tackling these problems with events like the prayer rally helps the community in many ways.

“I live in this community and as a Councilwoman I am very concerned about not just this community, with the city of Darlington as a whole”, said Councilwoman Carolyn Bruce. “We need to win our young people back, the churches have to get out of those four walls and bring it out to the street where the people are.”

Cherry Grove Baptist Church members say they hope to have other prayer rally’s to involve the community in the near future.