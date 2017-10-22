Local officers, firefighters help raise money to keep disabled people safe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Local policemen and firefighters faced off at the ballpark on Sunday to support people with disabilities.

Horry County Fire Rescue and Police competed against Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Police in the 10th annual Guns and Hoses Charity Softball Game. They played at the Pelicans Ballpark.

All proceeds will go to SOS Project Lifesaver of Horry County. The organization helps buy tracking bands for people with disabilities such as autism, Down syndrome and Alzhiemer’s. Program manager Monique Clement said the project has a 100% success of finding people who get lost. “It’s a huge relief for any caregiver of someone with a disability. It gave you a piece of mind to know that if they did get out, that the police or fire department would come and do a search and rescue for them,” she said.