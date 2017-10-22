‘Magnum, P.I.’ reboot pilot given the OK from CBS, reports say

LOS ANGELES (WNCN) — A popular 80s crime drama on CBS has been given the green light for a potential resurrection.

CBS has ordered production for a pilot for a new “Magnum, P.I.,” the popular series that ran on CBS from 1980 to 1988, according to Variety.

The reboot of the Hawaii-based show is being led by Peter Lenkov and Eric Guggenheim, who are behind the revamped version of the CBS show “Hawaii Five-O,” according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The classic show featured Tom Selleck as Vietnam veteran Thomas Magnum, a private investigator who solved cases with help from friends and fellow veterans Theodore “TC” Calvin and Orville “Rick” Wright.

The show also featured Jonathan Higgins, who was played by John Hillerman, as the caretaker of the beachfront estate where Magnum lived.

The potential new show will have Magnum returning from Afghanistan as a highly decorated former Navy SEAL, who uses his skills as a private investigator, Varietyreported.

The Higgins character will apparently be retooled as Juliet Higgins, a former MI6 agent, who has been disavowed by the agency, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Variety reported Friday that the reboot of “Magnum, P.I.” involves “a pilot production commitment” from CBS.

Reports from Variety indicated Selleck who currently stars on the CBS show Blue Bloods is not attached to the project.