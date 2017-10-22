Sex offender arrested at NC State Fair, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A tracking system alerted Wake County authorities to the presence of a sex offender at the North Carolina State Fair Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident was detected when a system deployed in certain areas of the fair indicated a sex offender parole violation at the N.C. State Fair, Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said.

A photo of the suspect, who was detected by an ankle monitor, was then distributed at the scene to law enforcement, who found the suspect around 7:55 p.m., Harrison said.

The man was found in the Kiddieland area of the fair at the State Educational building, Harrison said.

The suspect, who was wearing an ankle monitor at the time, was with family members at the fair when he was approached by officers, according to Harrison.

James Alexander Cogdell, 35, of North Heritage Street in Kinston was taken into custody without incident, Harrison said.

Cogdell was in violation of N.C. statute 14-208.184 of the State Sex Offender Code of North Carolina, according to Harrison.

Cogdell is being held on a $20,000 bond.