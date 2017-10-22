Thousands run in 8th annual Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Thousands of people rose before the sun to run a half marathon in Myrtle Beach.

The 8th annual Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon took place on Sunday. Runners took off from Coastal Grand Mall at 7 AM. They ran 13.1 miles around the city and finished the race at Plyler Park by the Myrtle Beach boardwalk. Race Director Robert Bozo says his team worked with the City of Myrtle Beach to change the course to now include a 5 mile stretch right across from the water. “Everybody’s got a reason, everybody’s got a story so to come out here and run 13.1 miles, I mean, who wouldn’t enjoy that sense of accomplishment. Plus what waits for you at the finish line is great,” said Bozo.

The Mini Marathon also included a Coastal 5K and Doggie Dash on Saturday.