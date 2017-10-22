West Florence Fire Department fights afternoon house fire, determines accidental cause

By Published:

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The West Florence Fire Department fought a house fire Sunday afternoon.

Crews were called to the 3000-block of Combray Circle for a reported house fire around 3:45 p.m.

Three engines, one Rescue Truck, and one Ladder truck along with 20 firefighters responded to a single family dwelling with smoke and fire visible.

West Florence firefighters were able to quickly control the fire.

Fire damage was limited to the car port and attic areas.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, according to Captain Anthony B. Fox. There were also no injuries reported.

Florence County EMS also went to the scene to provide medical assistance.

 

