Bond hearing set for suspect in Myrtle Beach shooting death of woman, unborn child

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One of the three men charged in connection with the shooting death of a Myrtle Beach woman and her unborn child last month will be in court next week.

Ajay Alston, 22, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with failure to report striking fixture adjacent to a highway, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a weapon by an unlawful person, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Myrtle Beach police found Jadasia Myers, shot in the back seat of a crashed car Sept. 24 near the Spivey Apartments, located at Kings Street and Spivey Avenue. Her baby, Harmony, was delivered but did not survive.

Jordan Pyatt, Ajay Alston, and Wallace Grant were arrested, according to a statement released by police Sept. 26.

Arrest warrants tell the story of how the crimes allegedly played out. Police say on Sept. 24 around 7 p.m., Alston was in the parking lot of building C at Carver Street Apartments, located at 1300 Spivey Avenue. Alston shot at another man several times, at one point running after the victim while still firing his weapon, police claim. Alston eventually caught up with the victim, tackled him to the ground and started hitting him in the face with the butt of the handgun, “causing the victim to have multiple injuries to his hands and face area,” the warrant reads.

Shortly after Alston arrived at the apartment complex and begins shooting, according to police, Jordan Pyatt is believed to have shot several rounds “towards a group of people indiscriminately,” striking the victim, Jadasia Myers, who later died at the hospital. Myers was pregnant, but the baby also died as a result of the shooting. Witnesses identified Pyatt as the shooter, report police.

Police say another of Pyatt’s bullets “grazed” the head of another victim, but that victim was not identified.

Alston then jumps in a white Toyota Camry and attempts to drive away from the scene. While driving, according to police, Alston runs off the road and hits a school bus stop shelter and then a light pole. After crashing into the two structures, Alston leaves the crashed car and runs away on foot, police say.

Not only was Alston positively identified by witnesses at the scene, but police say the entire incident was also caught on surveillance video.

Alston has been arrested for violent crimes in the past. He was charged with armed robbery and kidnapping in 2014 and was jailed for unlawful carrying of pistol and pointing and presenting firearms at a person in 2016.

Alston is scheduled to appear in court Monday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m. for a bond hearing, according to the office of 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.