Coats for Kids drive launches in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach is participating in the 12th annual Coats for Kids Campaign.

Donations wanted include new or gently used coats, hats, sweater, jackets, gloves, and blankets.

In the past, Coast RTA has distributed more than 1,500 items to those in need during the holiday season.

“We’ve been really successful here, especially in the last few years. We do an event in early December to hand out the clothes and jackets and coats, and even last year, it was so successful we did a distribution in downtown Myrtle Beach as well,” said Coast RTA General Manager Brian Piascik.

Collection boxes can be found in the following locations:

Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce, 1200 N Oak Street, Myrtle Beach;

Myrtle Beach City Services Building, 921 N Oak Street, Myrtle Beach;

Myrtle Beach City Hall, 937 Broadway Street, Myrtle Beach;

Ted Collins Law Enforcement Center, 1101 N Oak Street, Myrtle Beach;

Chapin Library, 400 14 th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach;

Avenue North, Myrtle Beach; Horry County Government Building, 1401 Third Avenue, Conway;

Conway Chamber of Commerce, 203 Main Street, Conway;

Conway Recreation Center, 1515 Mill Pond Road, Conway;

Conway Cleaners, 1510 3 rd Avenue, Conway; and,

Avenue, Conway; and, Coast RTA Terminal, 1418 Third Avenue, Conway.

In addition, Coats 4 Kids drop off boxes are located within all of the Horry County Goodwill locations:

Goodwill – Carolina Forest, 2164 Oakheart Rd, Myrtle Beach;

Goodwill – Conway, 2913 Church Street, Conway;

Goodwill – Longs, Hwy 905, Longs;

Goodwill – Murrells Inlet, 3655 Old Kings Hwy, Murrells Inlet;

Goodwill – North Myrtle Beach, 3336 Hwy 17 South, North Myrtle Beach; and,

Goodwill – Surfside Beach, 127 Loyola Drive, Surfside Beach.

If making a coat donation for Coats 4 Kids at a Goodwill location, please mention that the donated coats are for Coast RTA’s Coats 4 Kids and not a Goodwill donation.

The drive will continue until Tuesday, November 27.

Collected items will be distributed from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, December 9, at the Coast RTA Terminal in Conway