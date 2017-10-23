Convicted bank robber sentenced for armed robbery at Murrells Inlet convenience store

GEORGETOWN, SC – Last week, a Marion County man pleaded guilty to robbing a Murrells Inlet convenience store, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Barrett Hayes Coker, 20, of Marion, pleaded guilty to armed robbery and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

The press release says this was Coker’s second conviction for armed robbery after he was previously convicted of an armed robbery at the Conway National Bank in Murrells Inlet.

On March 29, 2016, officers were called to the Kangaroo Service Station in Murrells Inlet for an armed robbery involving two people who wore Halloween masks and gloves. A witness reportedly saw the suspect leave the store and followed the car until the occupants began to shoot at him. Police chased the car until the suspects eventually stopped at the Denny’s parking lot and the suspects ran into the woods. The vehicle was registered to Coker and officers found Coker’s wallet, cellphone, keys, and money inside.

Coker’s codefendant, Ruby Frykenbery, remains jailed at the Georgetown County Detention Center.