Conway police search for man in Walgreens armed robbery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Conway Police Department released photos of the man they say robbed a Walgreens of a “specific type of drug.”

Sgt. Darren Alston with the police department says officers were called to the Walgreens store at 1601 Church Street Sunday morning at 8:42 a.m. for an armed robbery. A man entered the store and gave a note to the employee demanding a “specific type of drug,” reports Sgt. Alston, but the press release did not say what drug was stolen.

After the man was given the drug, he left the store and drove away in a white Mercedes SUV heading toward Myrtle Beach on Highway 501, according to police.

Anyone with any information on this robbery is encouraged to contact Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790 or Crime Stoppers of the Low Country at 1-888-CRIME-SC (1-888-274-6372).