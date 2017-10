TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Coroner says a man from Lynchburg died Monday evening after a crash near Timmonsville.

According to coroner Keith von Lutcken, one person died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash around 5 p.m. on Ham Road.

The victim was identified as 41-year-old Gavino Itehua Tzompaxtle of Lynchburg, South Carolina.

The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.