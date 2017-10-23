CresCom Bank in Conway re-opens, returns to normal operations

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A press release states the Conway branch of the Cres-Com bank officially re-opened Monday after two bank employees were gunned down during a robbery.

The branch was closed for nearly two months, but Monday marked the first day the bank returned to normal operations and regular bank hours.

“We are beyond thankful for the outpouring of support we have received from the Myrtle Beach and Conway communities during this difficult time,” said David Morrow, president and CEO of CresCom Bank, in the press release. “Over the past couple months, the community has rallied together to help in astonishing ways we could have never imagined. As always, our mission is to provide our community with unprecedented customer care, and we greatly appreciate everyone’s patience, understanding and respect for our employees and the loved ones affected by the recent tragedy as we re-open our doors.”

The man who confessed to the murders of Katie Major and Donna Skeen was indicted on federal charges in Florence in September. In October, a judge granted a continuance in the case because the suspect faces the death penalty.