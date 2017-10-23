Darlington Raceway hosts Speed and Feed BBQ Cook-Off and Car Show

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington Raceway will host its fifth annual Speed and Feed Barbecue Cook-Off and car show this Saturday.

You can taste all the barbecue you want or take a ride around the track in a pace car for $10 or for a donation of five non-perishable food items. All food donations will go to The Lord Cares Food Pantry in Darlington. The event will also feature kids activities including a Halloween Truck or Treat.

“The cookers that come in they love cooking in the garage. You know we’ve got a pretty good footprint for people to come in and park and to be able to have an event like this combined the barbecue with cars,” said Darlington Track President Kerry Tharp.

The BBQ cook-off will be sanctioned by the South Carolina BBQ Association and feature some of the top cook teams in the region vying for the $2,000 first-place prize.

The event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Individual tickets will be sold for the BBQ tasting which starts at 11 a.m.

According to the press release, the trunk-or-treat will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.