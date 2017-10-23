Dash cam video of Florence carjacking chase

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Dash camera video from a State Trooper’s car showed exactly what happened the day a man led police on a wrong-way pursuit in Florence.

In the video, 48-year-old Donnie Knight wove in and out of traffic after he carjacked a blue truck from a man and led police on a high-speed chase.

“We’re trying to find him we don’t know where he went,” an officer can be heard saying as they searched for Knight.

The blue truck sped past officers before it got on I-95. Knight swerved off of the highway at one point and into the grassy median which is when he turned around and began driving southbound in the northbound lane. Knight almost hit a semi-truck directly head on as officers chased him.

The pursuit ended in a fiery car crash involving a Florence County deputy. According to the incident report, the officer swerved into trees to avoid hitting another car which then caused a head on collision with that car.

Knight was charged with carjacking, failure to stop for a blue light, and larceny.