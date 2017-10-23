FEMA awards $5.1M for NC victims of Hurricane Matthew

LUMBERTON, NC – Congressman Robert Pittenger announced Monday the Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide survivors of Hurricane Matthew with an additional $5.1 million to aid in recovery efforts.

According to the press release from Congressman Pittenger, The Housing Authority of Lumberton will receive $1,522,651 to repair 16 units at the Myers Park complex damaged by Hurricane Matthew. The Housing Authority of Lumberton will separately receive $2,430,766 to repair 12 additional housing units. The Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will receive $1,162,454 to repair an earthen dam and spillway damaged by Hurricane Matthew.

“Hurricane Matthew recovery has been my priority since I-95 was still underwater,” said Congressman Pittenger in the press release. “While federal and state bureaucracy can be slow and frustrating, we are still fighting and we are committed to seeing this project through to completion.”

To date, $1.28 billion in federal funding has been provided for Hurricane Matthew recovery in North Carolina. Much of that money is released to the State of North Carolina, which is then responsible for distributing the money.