Georgetown man gets 10 years for drug charges

By Published:
Heard, courtesy of the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office

GEORGETOWN, SC – A Georgetown man pleaded guilty to charges involving heroin and crack cocaine and was sentenced to 10 years in prison last week, Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said in a press release.

Tywaun Raiheem Devon Heard, 26, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to second-offense charges of distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base (crack), possession with intent to distribute heroin and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule II drug.

Judge George M. McFaddin sentenced Heard to 10 years in prison on each count. The sentences will run concurrently.

According to the release, members of the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit learned Heard was selling illegal drugs from his home, so agents sent a confidential informant equipped with audio and video recording devices to the house to purchase drugs. When agents later searched Heard’s house, they found heroin, cocaine base, hydrocodone, acetaminophen, amphetamines and methylphenidate.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s