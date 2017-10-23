Large black bear spotted in Florence County

News13 viewer Angela Poston captured this video of the bear on West Marion Street.

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Emergency responders received several calls Monday afternoon after Johnsonville residents spotted a large black bear wandering around the city limits.

Johnsonville Police Chief Ron Douglass confirms police were called around 3:30 p.m. about a large black bear on the loose.

Crews tried to corral the animal and lead him back into the woods, but the bear kept moving into people’s yards and getting trapped and confused. About an hour and a half later, they finally got him back into the wooded area.

Chief Douglass says this isn’t the first time they’ve dealt with a bear loose in the city. About a year or so ago, crews were faced with the same challenge.

SC DNR was there trying to move the bear and the fire department also came in to help.