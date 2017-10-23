LIVE: Gov. McMaster in Greenville to talk business, sanctuary cities

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is slated to speak at the 40th Annual Joint Meeting of the Southeast United States/Japan Association Monday in Greenville. The event brings together many political and business leaders from around the Southeastern United States and Japan.

Other people attending include:

Bobby Hitt, South Carolina Secretary of Commerce

Minor Shaw, Southeast United States/Japan Association Chairman

Teruo Asada, Japan-United States Southeast Association Chairman

James Zumwalt, Sasakawa USA Chief Executive Officer and former United States Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal and the Republic of Guinea Bissau

Heads of Delegation from six other states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina and Tennessee.

The mission of the Southeast United States/Japan Association and the Japan-United States Southeast Association is to promote mutual ties of investment, trade education, tourism and friendly relations between Japan and seven southeastern member states – Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Following his appearance at the conference, Gov. McMaster plans to hold a press conference to announce a proposal to prohibit sanctuary cities in South Carolina.

Stay tuned – Monday we unveil plans to beef up laws to prevent sanctuary cities in SC. — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) October 20, 2017