Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Beach Walk and Family Fun Day announced for November 4

MYRTLE BEACH, SC – The Vacation Myrtle Beach resort group is in its third year in a partnership with the American Cancer Society in hosting the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Beach Walk and Family Fun Day” on Saturday, November 4, 2017. The family event is open to the public and participation is a $25 donation per person ages 13 and up, while all survivors and children 12 and under may walk for free. “We are so thrilled to be working with the American Cancer Society for the third annual Making Strides event in Myrtle Beach,” said Matt Klugman, director of sales and marketing for Vacation Myrtle Beach. “The event has grown over the past three years and we expect this year to be bigger and better than ever as we all join together for this important cause.”

Registration for the 5K walk will begin at 8 a.m. with the walk beginning at 9 a.m. Participants will start and end at the Crown Reef Resort at 2913 S. Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach. All cancer survivors who complete the walk will get a free t-shirt and medallion, while all participants who donate $25 or more will also receive a t-shirt.

The fun will continue with a post-walk celebration for the whole family to enjoy—rain or shine, and will include:

Chili Cookoff between the top executive chefs in Vacation Myrtle Beach!

Hair braiding & face painting

Salty the Shark mascot appearances

Magician

Live remote broadcast from radio station Gator 107.9

Day passes available to Crown Reef’s indoor waterpark for just a $10 per person donation! One free child per paid adult!

Lisa Bishop, the senior manager of community events for the South Atlantic Division of the American Cancer Society expressed her enthusiasm for the event. “We are excited to be working with Vacation Myrtle Beach for this annual event and we plan to work together for years to come,” said Bishop. “Myrtle Beach has always been important for our organization, so it just makes sense to have a community event that’s a celebration for all of our combined efforts.”

Pre-registration is not required, and any interested participants can park at Crown Reef Resort and resort staff will direct them to the beach walk. Those who would like to register and fund-raise in advance may sign up here. Vacation Myrtle Beach is also offering a special Making Strides rate for beach visitors staying over the weekend where $5 from every reservation will be donated to the American Cancer Society.