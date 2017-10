FLORENCE, SC – The Masterworks Choir, directed by Dr. Will Carswell, will present a concert at the 14th Annual Pecan Festival on Saturday, November 4, 2017. This popular concert will begin sharply at 1:00 p.m. in the sanctuary of Central United Methodist Church on the corner of Irby and Cheves streets in downtown Florence. The choir will present a cycle of spirituals arranged by John Rutter. The Masterworks Children’s Choir, directed by Mrs. Sandra Howard, will also be singing.

Advertisement