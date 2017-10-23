North-South All Star game rosters announced

By Published:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The rosters for the annual Touchstone Energy North-South All Star Football Game December 9th in Myrtle Beach were selected by the coaches Monday morning.  Jet Turner of Woodmont is the head coach of the North and Nate Thompson of Carvers Bay is the head coach for the South.

North Roster

ATH                 Ryan Heriot                                           5’11        170          Fort Mill

DB                   Bryce Jackson                                      6’0         175          Abbeville

DB                   BJ Davis                                               6’2         195          South Pointe

DB                   Jacob Harris                                         6’2         190          Greer

DB                   DeJuan Bell                                          5’9         165          North Augusta

DB                   Tylei Morrison                                       5’11        200          TL Hanna

DB                   AJ Rogers                                            6’1         175          Byrnes

DB                   Dermonti Romey                                   6’0         175          Westwood

DB                   Von Ramsey                                         5’10        175          Greenwood

DL                   Naszir Mallory                                       6’3         220          Cheraw

DL                   Austin Daniel                                         6’0         270          Belton Hone Path

DL                   Dawon Joyner                                       6’2         275          Blackville-Hilda

DL                   Omar Foster                                          6’0         270          Byrnes

DL                   Jacob Stone                                         6’1         235          Palmetto

DL                   Chance Miller                                        6’1         260          Northwestern

DL                   Jalen Belton                                          6’0         280          Dorman

DL                   Dalton McKittrick                                   6’4         260          Andrew Jackson

K/P                  Cliff Gandis                                          6’1         195          Christ Church

LB                    Reggie Anderson                                  6’2         230          Spartanburg

LB                    Demond Johnson                                  5’9         160          Saluda

LB                    Graham Derrick                                     5’10        205          Boiling Springs

LB                    Jeblonski Green                                    6’1         230          Lamar

LB                    Isaiah McCullough                                 6’0         200          Woodmont

LB                    Garrett Sayegh                                      5’8         195          Hillcrest

OL                   Jackson Nash                                       6’1         250          Mauldin

OL                   Dylan Brock                                          6’3         270          Boiling Springs

OL                   Kody Varn                                            6’4         250          Clinton

OL                   Dashun Tate                                          5’11        260          Gaffney

OL                   Cameron Thomason                              6’2         270          Greenville

OL                   Quashon Greenlee                                 6’2         265          TL Hanna

OL                   Dylan Threadgill                                    6’3         290          Broome

OL                   Kevius Barnes                                       6’3         300          Lancaster

QB                   Colton Bailey                                        5’10        160          Chapman

QB                   Jordan Morgan                                      5’10        185          Eastside

RB                   Amir Abrams                                         5’9         185          Newberry

RB                   DJ Twitty                                              6’0         205          Chapman

WR                  Monoletto Rapley                                  5’7         170          Abbeville

WR                  Steven Gilmore, Jr.                                5’11        155          South Pointe

WR                  Trey Gray                                              5’10        190          Wren

WR                  Zion Walker                                           6’6         185          York

WR                  Damyjai Foster                                      5’10        175          Spartanburg

WR                  Jordan Starkes                                      6’0         185          Northwestern

WR                  John Erby                                             5’10        175          Chester

WR                  Bryson Glenn                                        6’2         215          Dixie

South Roster

DB                 Tylik Canty                                   6’2         180        CE Murray

DB                 Deangelo Knight                           6’2         216        Ft. Dorchester

DB                 Alex Smith                                    6’0         200        Dutch Fork

DB                 Keondre Tappin                            6’0         180        Scott’s Branch

DB                 Kendell Brooks                             6’2         198        Swansea

DB                 Sheddrick Ervin                            5’10        170        Crestwood

DB                 Jallian Williams                             5’11        185        Dillon

DB                 DiJon Goss                                    6’5         190        Carvers Bay

DL                  Kwame Livingston                         6’1         226        North Myrtle Beach

DL                  Torrion Stevenson                         6’1         315        Branchville

DL                  Emmanuel Tatum                          6’1         285        Carvers Bay

DL                  Quincy Frederick                           6’2         270        Edisto

DL                  Ronald Summers                          6’1         230        Woodland

DL                  James Middleton                          6’5         286        Ft. Dorchester

DL                  Dalyon Guess                               6’1        240        Irmo

DL                  Blake Jenkins-Williams                  6’1         230        Berkeley

K                    Taete McMurray                            6’0         180        Berkeley

L                    Micah Bryant                                6’2         205        Hemmingway

LB                  Nick Hughes                                 5’11        225        Bamberg Earhardt

LB                  Malich Jacobs                              6’2         225        Lower Richland

LB                  Joey McCray                                5’9         235        Marlboro County

LB                  KeAndre Jones                             6’1         230        Spring Valley

LB                  Jaylen Moody                               6’1         219        Conway

OL                  Erikson Abney                              6’2         275        Gilbert

OL                  Trey Phoenix                                6’0         235        Wade Hampton

OL                  Lucas Partin                                 6’4         260        Conway

OL                  Dawson Dove                               5’11        250        Dillon

OL                  Tommy Shubert                            6’0         260        Carolina Forest

OL                  Malik Harkness                             6’5         280        Lugoff Elgin

OL                  Jerrell Moore                                6’3         255        Brookland-Cayce

OL                  Noah Henderson                           6’5         288        Marlboro County

QB                 Corey Fields                                 5’10        172        Baptist Hill

QB                 Craig Grant, Jr.                             6’3         230        Colleton County

RB                 Quincy Mitchell                             5’10        174        Hanahan

RB                 Kered Class                                  5’8         149        North Myrtle Beach

RB                 Jay Washington                            5’10        218        Dreher

RB                 Kris Copeland                               5’8         175        Cane Bay

RB                 Mykal Lee                                     6’2         235        Barnwell

TE/LS             Jon Erik Kirkland                          6’5         212        White Knoll

WR                 Tevaughn Higgins                         6’2         215        Lower Richland

WR                 Kendall Moultrie                            6’0         180        Latta

WR                 Keon Clary                                   6’3         185        White Knoll

WR                 Xzavion Gordon                            6’0         180        Chapin

WR                 Kobe Perry                                   6’3         210        Edisto

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s