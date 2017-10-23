Rewards offered for information on people missing from Lumberton

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Mountaire Farms is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps find three missing people.

Lumberton police continue to look for Eric Evans, Cynthia Jacobs and Abby Patterson.

According to the press release, they’re offering $5,000 in each missing person case. The information must lead to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for their disappearance or for the victim’s safe return.

Eric Evans was reported missing in August, according to police. Evans recently missed his birthday with family and has had no contact with them since July 27.

The release also says the $5,000 reward that Mountaire Farms is offering for information on Abby Patterson is separate from the $5,000 reward her family is offering. Abby Patterson was last seen getting into a brown Buick in the area of East 9th Street in Lumberton around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 5.

Anyone with information may contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.