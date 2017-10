FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a shooting sent one person to the hospital.

Major Michael Nunn with the sheriff’s office confirmed a shooting around 8 p.m. Monday at the Microtel Inn and Suites near West Lucas Street.

One victim was transported to the hospital after the incident, but officials could not comment on the person’s condition.

No arrests have been made in the case, and investigators have not released any suspect information.