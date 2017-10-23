Timmonsville library to host STEM Night

TIMMONSVILLE, SC – The Baker Memorial Library in Timmonsville, in partnership with the Governor’s School of Science and Mathematics, will host a STEM Night. This event promotes education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics and encourages parents to join their children in activities that promote curiosity and inquiry.

The Governor’s School will provide a STEM-based enrichment program. Children in grades 3-6 in Florence School District 4 can participate in this fun, free event. Refreshments will be served.

The first STEM Night will be Tuesday, November 14, 2017 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This free event is funded by the Governor’s School. Spaces are limited; to sign up, please contact the Baker Memorial Library at 843-346-2941.

