StormTracker13 Monday Forecast

Showers and thunderstorms will arrive on Monday ahead of a strong cold front which will bring cooler temperatures midweek. Monday will start muggy with a few scattered showers. Shower and thunderstorm activity will increase through the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s and it will be humid. A line of stronger storms will approach Florence late afternoon and will then progress through the region through late night with most of the activity gone by 2am Tuesday. Strong to severe storms will likely be embedded within this line capable of producing damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Rainfall amounts will likely accumulate to about an inch area-wide with pockets of up to 1.5-2 inches. Drier air will filter in behind the front Tuesday afternoon but the cooler temperatures will be lagging and won’t arrive until Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday highs will be in the mid 60s with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Temperatures will moderate starting Friday with highs in the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday. Models differ on the timing of the next cold front arrival but for now, I think the weekend will be dry.

Today, mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and storms, some could be strong. Highs 77-79 inland, 78 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, early showers and storms. Some Strong. Lows 60-64 inland, 65-67 beaches.

Tuesday, gradual clearing, highs 77-78 inland, 76 beaches